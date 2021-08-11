Quick Charge Podcast: August 11, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla files to produce 5 more versions of Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai, some for export
- First look at Tesla’s new vision-based Autopark feature
- Elon Musk to Rivian: Make your factory work before expanding to a second plant
- GM teases Chevy Silverado electric pickup with 4-wheel steering
- Ford delays Mach E orders by 6 weeks due to chip shortage, gives 250kWh free charging
- Watch robots test-drive a Mach-E under extreme conditions at Ford’s Weather Factory
- US Senate puts $40,000 cap on price of electric cars that qualify for EV tax credit ahead of reform
- Motional to begin robotaxi testing with Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Los Angeles
