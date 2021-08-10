Ford delays Mach E orders by 6 weeks due to chip shortage, gives 250kWh free charging

Ford has sent out an email to future Mach-E owners warning of a six-week delay in delivery times for orders produced or scheduled between July 5 and October 1. To compensate affected customers, Ford will provide an additional 250kWh (about 700 miles) worth of complimentary charging to affected owners.

Ford blames the delay on the global semiconductor shortages that are plaguing much of the industry right now.

Ford’s email went out to all affected owners and was posted to the internet on macheforum.com.

Some owners with production dates near that timeframe report that they have been waiting for chips for their vehicles, and experiencing delays in delivery.

The full email from Ford reads as such:

Dear Future Mustang Mach-E Owner, The global semiconductor chip shortages are affecting our ability to keep up with demand. While that’s no excuse, it is a reality. We’d like you to know that while we’re working nonstop to deliver your very own Mustang Mach-E vehicle, we project your vehicle delivery will be delayed by a minimum of six weeks. Once your vehicle receives the required chip, your vehicle status will be updated, and you’ll receive an email with an estimated week of delivery. In appreciation of your patience and loyalty, we’re offering you an additional 250kWh of complimentary charging on the Ford Blue Oval™ Charge Network.* Your Ford Mustang Mach-E Team Disclaimer: *Modern and FordPass Charging Network Access must be activated. Complimentary charging expires two years from warranty start date. Offer excludes idle fees associated with charging. See dealer for important details.

The global chip shortage has lasted for most of this year, and has raised prices and limited availability of various types of consumer goods. Everything from computer graphics cards, gaming consoles, to vehicles have been affected.

It’s affecting all cars, but electric cars in particular may see the worst of it because electric cars tend to have newer technology requiring more chips, and automakers are trying to spin up production on new model lines with new components and just can’t get enough supply of those components.

The shortage has also affected the used car market, with used cars becoming more expensive since new cars just aren’t available.

So it’s understandable that Ford would be affected by this, and not indicative of any problems specific to the Mach-E itself. Ford has cut production across several models, as have many other manufacturers.

Ford’s reaction to these delays is quite a contrast to Tesla’s Model S delays, which Electrek reported on this morning. Model S buyers have noticed delays in their delivery timelines of up to several months, but customers had to notice this on their own in their Tesla account, rather than being notified by the company.

Tesla also has not stated affirmatively what the reason for the delay is. Originally it looked like Tesla would avoid the worst, but later, CEO Elon Musk admitted it is affecting Tesla.

(Update: Since posting this article, we’ve heard from some customers who have seen significant pushbacks of their expected delivery date, but who didn’t get Ford’s email, so it seems like some of their communication might be slipping through the cracks)

Ford already offers 250kWh of complimentary charging with each Mach-E, so this offer means affected vehicles will get 500kWh in total. It’s a nice gesture by Ford to give something in return for these delays, but at Electrify America’s subscriber rate of $0.31/kWh, 250kWh of free charging is only worth $77.50. A perk, but nothing that’s really going to save your entire wallet.

