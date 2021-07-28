Hot-selling Revolt electric motorcycle to get lower-cost sibling, the RV1

You may have heard of the Revolt RV400, which has been in hot demand since its debut. Now it’s getting a new member of the family with a lower sticker price.

The new model will be known as the Revolt RV1, and its introduction will replace the current RV300 electric motorcycle.

Both the RV300 and RV400 electric motorcycles were unveiled back in 2019, though production hit several snags during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the bikes’ international supply chains.

The RV400 debuted with a top speed of 85 km/h (53 mph), making it one of the faster urban-use electric motorcycles on the market – certainly faster than the slew of 45 km/h (28 mph) electric scooters it competed with indirectly.

The Revolt RV400 was rated for 156 km (97 mi) of city range, which is more than sufficient for most riders.

The RV400 sold well right from its launch, often selling out quickly when new production batches opened for orders. The last batch sold out in just two hours due to pent-up demand.

But the lesser-spec’d RV300 never received as much attention, and its sales suffered as a result.

Now we’re learning that the model will be retired in favor of being replaced by the upcoming new RV1 low-cost electric motorcycle.

The RV1 will also be the first model in the family to be completely produced domestically in India.

As the company explained to Drivespark:

“By December this year, our product will become completely make-in-India. We have been importing parts from China but we are now focusing on every single supply from India. The manufacturing of the new bike will start from January.”

Due to the local production of the RV1, industry estimates put the price tag at around 75,000 INR (US $1,008).

The existing RV300 models that are still unsold have been purchased en masse by Dominos Pizza in India, which will use them to replace its large fleet of gas-powered delivery motorcycles.

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. The motorbike industry there has seen a huge push for electrification, aided by government incentives via the FAME II program.

Domestic production of electric two-wheelers has also become a quickly growing segment of the industry. Ola Electric is making quick progress on its electric scooter megafactory designed to produce 2 million units per year initially before ramping up to an eventual output of 10 million units per year.

Gogoro’s entry into the Indian market is also expected to provide another shot of adrenaline into an already quickly growing industry.

