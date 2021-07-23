Sun Joe electric pressure washer tackles tough chores with ease at $110, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at deals on Sun Joe’s 2,030PSI electric pressure washer. Plus, you’ll find a discounts on snow blowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Dirty driveway? Take care of it with SUn Joe’s 2,030PSI electric pressure washer and leave gas + oil behind at $110

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX4000-PRO) for $109.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $195 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a match for the best price that we’ve tracked since 2019 when it hit $100 there. This pressure washer delivers ample power to clean driveways, siding, and decks without the use of oil and gas. Not only does that cut down on fossil fuel usage as well as emissions, it also works at a much lower noise level than traditional gas pressure washers. Plus, it comes with a turbo spray nozzle in the box, which is my preferred way to clean. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter hits low of $300

Woot’s latest sale dubbed The Great Outdoors! is currently underway, and as part of it, you’ll find a selection of refurbished Segway electric scooters priced from $250 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Ninebot ES2 at $299.99. Originally $600, our last mention was $400 in new condition and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. The Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter features a 300W motor that travels at up to 15 MPH for 15 miles before it’s time to recharge. With a maximum weight capacity of 220-pounds, it’s great for riders of all sizes. Coming in at just 27.6-pounds itself, this scooter is lightweight enough to carry up or down stairs, into work, or onto the subway. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head to Woot to view the other scooters on sale.

Score an off-season discount on EGO’s POWER+ 21-inch battery-powered snow blower at $50 off

Acme Tools is offering the EGO POWER+ Dual Port 21-inch Snow Blower for $649 shipped. Note: This is a pre-order promotion. Shipping is slated to happen mid-September. Normally $699, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and a nice off-season discount. While we’re still square in the middle of summer, winter isn’t that far away. This is a nice way to prep for snowfall that’s on the horizon, as it’ll handle cleaning your driveway and sidewalks without gas and much less noise compared to those powered by fossil fuels. You’ll find that it’s run by two EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries, allowing it to throw snow up to 40 feet. EGO’s gear is well-rated at Amazon.

