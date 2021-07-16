Podcast: New Tesla solar panel, 300 kW Supercharger, Rivian delay, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a new Tesla 420-watt solar panel, upgrading Supercharging network to 300 kW, Rivian delaying deliveries, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla launches new 420-watt solar panel, setting ‘high’ mark
- Tesla has Powerwall backlog of 80,000 orders worth over $500 million
- Elon Musk: Tesla is upgrading Supercharger network to 300 kW faster charging
- Tesla finally releases Full Self-Driving Beta v9: here’s what it looks like
- Elon Musk: Tesla Vision to soon detect turn signals, hazard & police lights, & even hand gestures
- Rivian delays deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck to September
- Electrify America announces doubling of charging network with 1,800 stations and 10,000 chargers
- GM asks Chevy Bolt EV owners not to charge overnight or park inside after 2 more fires
- Porsche is on pace to double Taycan sales to 40,000 electric cars this year
- Ford creates a premium gas fragrance for electric cars in bizarre attempt to help EV adoption
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.