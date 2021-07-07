Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a deal on Sun Joe’s electric mower at $160. Plus, you’ll find a deal on outdoor solar lighting and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Tackle yard chores in near silence while kicking gas + oil to the curb with Sun Joe’s electric lawn mower at $160

Leading today’s New Green Deals is the Sun Joe iON 40V 16-inch Brushless Lawn Mower for $159.99 Prime shipped at Woot, with those not having a membership being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $228 right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in years. Given that this mower is battery-powered, you won’t ever have to deal with pull cords, gas, oil, or anything else that traditional tools require. The brushless motor decreases noise and vibrations for extended life, and it even features both bag and discharge options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon’s Gold Box outdoor solar pathway lighting deals from $22

Continuing the New Green Deals, today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, US_ImaginTop (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 34% off LITOM outdoor solar landscape spotlights. One standout here is the 4-pack of 2-in-1 LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $39.43 shipped. Regularly $60 or more, today’s offer is 34% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. These IP67 waterproof solar lights are great for the walkways around your home, but they also include mounting screws if you would prefer to get them right up on the wall. They carry 12 LEDs with a 120-degree lighting angle, 2 brightness modes, and will automatically transition from energy storage mode to lighting mode auto sunset/rise sensors. Rated 4+ stars.

WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit kicks gas and cords to the curb at $110

Amazon is offering the WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit (WG349) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked only once before. Just like a lawn mower keeps your yard looking its best, this pole saw is ready to tidy up trees on your property. It’s powered by a 20V battery that’s included in with this kit, allowing you to ditch both gas and electrical cords during use. A telescopic pole attachment extends your reach up to 13 feet, making it a cinch to trim limbs growing at a wide variety of heights. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Enjoy perfect temperatures in every room with Honeywell’s T9 smart thermostat at $173

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $172.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s rare savings shave off nearly 15% to mark the 2nd lowest price we’ve tracked all year. Working to beat this July heat and save you some cash in the long run, Honeywell’s smart thermostat let’s you create different environments and temperatures in multiple areas of the home. Offering Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings support, operation is as simple as tapping a screen or asking a compatible smart device to change the temperature for you. Plus, this device will learn to anticipate your needs over time, so you can save on energy bills while you’re away, and stop playing AC catchup during those sudden heatwaves or snowstorms. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

