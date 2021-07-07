How the UK’s Eden Project is unlocking geothermal energy [video]

Could geothermal power be the future of electricity generation? Fully Charged‘s Robert Llewellyn visits Cornwall to find out how Eden Geothermal is unlocking geothermal energy in the granite beneath the ground.

Eden Geothermal’s seriously impressive drilling rig might be the same kit you use to drill for oil and gas, but instead it’s targeting clean, natural, sustainable energy from the rocks deep below. This is the first phase of a two-well development that will completely power the eco-focused Eden Project, making it carbon neutral as well as potentially power 17,000 surrounding houses.

What’s really exciting about this project is that it feels like the beginning of a new geothermal energy industry could be on the horizon.

Photo and video: Fully Charged

