NIU’s dominance of the smart electric scooter market appears to continue largely unchallenged, based on recent sales figures released by the company.

The Beijing-based smart electric scooter manufacturer has just shared its Q2 2021 sales figures, and they show significant gains.

Over a quarter of a million electric scooters were sold in Q2 2021. Compared to just 160,138 units in Q2 2020, this year saw NIU move 252,998 electric scooters.

That’s a staggering year-over-year growth of nearly 58% – a figure that already follows upon years of continuous growth.

NIU’s domestic market of China continues to comprise the bulk of its sales, with 246,018 of those 252,998 electric scooter sales, or around 97%. But NIU’s international sales still grew by over 34% year over year, indicating positive trends internationally.

When comparing NIU’s first half of the year figures, the numbers are even more striking. NIU sold 200,298 units in the first half of 2020 and 402,647 units in the first half of 2021, a 101% year-over-year increase.

A large contributor to that growth was a slowdown at the beginning of 2020 due to COVID lockdowns in China, but NIU has still shown nearly continuous growth in all sectors.

The company’s large portfolio of electric mobility solutions has helped it spread across a wide market. While originally focused on mid- and high-speed electric scooters designed for more premium-focused customers, NIU has since expanded into a variety of entry-level scooters that have widened the company’s customer base.

NIU also has an electric motorcycle in the works that has kept the industry excited for its expected 2021 release.

Before the NIU RQi electric motorcycle reaches the streets though, the company has already launched another new electric two-wheeler, albeit a smaller one. NIU’s first electric standing scooter went on sale earlier this year, helping the company expand into the massive standing electric scooter market.

If you want to see one of NIU’s more premium electric scooters, you can check out my video review below.

I’ve owned a NIU NQi GT, the company’s highest-level model, for nearly a year. It’s become my daily driver and I documented the delivery process as well as my impressions after the first 1,000 km (600 miles) of riding.

Watch the video below to see it in action.

via: Globesnewswire

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.