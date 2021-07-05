It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at deal on this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94. Plus, there’s discounts on portable power stations and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric lawn care kit ditches gas + oil at just $33 each in 1-day-only deal

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a deal on the Westinghouse 3-tool Electric Lawn Care Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card will see the price drop to $94.05 at checkout. Normally $150, this deal makes the electric lawn tools themselves just $33 each, while also including a battery and charger to finish things out. Opting for this 20V tool platform will allow you to trim hedges, edge the lawn, and blow things off with one single purchase. Of course, you’ll also get to ditch gas and oil in the process, which is always a good thing for both your wallet and the environment. The edger also doubles as a weed trimmer with its pivoting head, making today’s purchase really four tools in one. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Beat the summer heat with Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at a new low of $88 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $87.99 shipped. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low as today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $12. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status.

Give Siri three power-monitoring outlets to control with Eve’s HomeKit Energy Strip at $82

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $82.04 shipped. Having dropped from $100, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year with today’s offer coming within $2 of the 2021 low. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

RadMission was already the lowest-cost Rad Power Bike. Now, it’s more affordable with this e-bike deal

Rad Power Bikes is offering its RadMission electric bike at $999 shipped. When the RadMission was first launched it featured a promotional price of $999, but that price was eventually raised to its MSRP of $1,099 where it has remained outside of occasional holiday deals. This sleek bike was already the most affordable Rad Power Bike on the market before its latest price drop, which makes it an even better e-bike deal. Featuring a 500W motor and up to 45 miles of range on a single charge, you’ll be able to ride all around town without having to plug in. This not only helps you to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, but also saves the environment as it requires no gas or oil to run. Plus, bikes are just easier to take around busy cities as they don’t have to use the same roadways as cars do, leading to less congested traveling. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, than there’s no better way to experience it than on an e-bike or electric you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

