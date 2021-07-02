Tesla brings back cheaper Model Y Standard Range, but only in Hong Kong?

Tesla is bringing back the Model Y Standard Range, a cheaper option for the electric SUV, but it is only made available in Hong Kong.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched a new Model Y Standard Range RWD with 244 miles (393 km) of range.

The launch was surprising considering CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla won’t produce the version of the Model Y because he said that the range would be “unacceptably low” at less than 250 miles (402 km).

Tesla released the version of the vehicle with an EPA estimated range of 244 miles (393 km) and a starting price of $42,000.

A few weeks after the launch, the automaker surprised again by reducing the price of the new base version of the Model Y by $2,000 just a month after launching it.

A few days after that, Tesla ended up removing the new cheaper version from its Model Y configurator – creating even more confusion.

Musk ended up saying that Tesla is still offering the vehicle as an “off the menu” option, which means that buyers need to know about it and order it in person or by telephone.

According to the CEO, the reason for making it an “off the menu” option is because he believes “the range, in many drive conditions, yet meets the Tesla standard of excellence.”

It’s not the first time that the automaker has done something like that – it also delivered on its promise of making a $35,000 Model 3 by making it an off-the-menu item.

The fate of the Model Y Standard Range as off-the-menu item is uncertain since Tesla ended up stopping orders of the Model 3 Standard Range after the launch of the 2021 version.

But now the Model Y Standard Range is making a comeback through the launch of the electric SUV in Hong Kong.

Tesla has opened the configurator for the Model Y in Hong Kong, and it surprisingly features a Standard Range RWD option:

It is listed as having a range of 455 km (283 miles), which is significantly better than the previous version released in the US, but it is now based on the WLTP standard, which always results in longer ranges than based on the EPA cycle.

The vehicle starts at 329,800 Hong Kong dollar, which is the equivalent of about $42,500 USD.

Deliveries are apparently starting in September.

Electrek‘s take

It is assumed that the Model Y vehicles coming to Hong Kong are going to be produced in China, but Tesla also doesn’t offer the Standard Range in China.

Therefore, it looks like it is going to be specifically built in right-hand drive for the Hong Kong market.

It brings some hope to people in other right-hand-drive markets to get the version, but I would also keep in mind that Tesla might just be launching it in Hong Kong because shorter-range EVs make sense in a market that is just 78.59 km2 (30.34 sq mi).

That would be in line with Elon’s comments about the vehicle.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

