Tesla Model Y Standard Range is still available ‘off menu,’ but Elon Musk doesn’t like the range

Tesla is apparently still offering the Model Y Standard Range, which has been removed from the online configurator this weekend, as an “off-the-menu” item.

The reason behind the removal is apparently that Elon Musk doesn’t like the range of the electric SUV.

As we reported yesterday, Tesla removed the Model Y Standard Range from its online configurator.

The move was confusing since it came just days after reducing the price of the already cheapest version of the Model Y, which itself was released just a month ago.

As usual, Tesla didn’t communicate the change, and we didn’t know if the vehicle was canceled altogether or if the automaker just stopped taking orders for it.

But CEO Elon Musk has now commented on the situation via Twitter, where he said that the vehicle can still be ordered “off the menu,” but he thinks the range is too short:

“It is still available off menu, but I don’t think the range, in many drive conditions, yet meets the Tesla standard of excellence.”

The version of the Model Y was originally announced at the unveiling of the electric SUV in 2019, but Musk said that Tesla won’t produce the Standard Range because he said that the range would be “unacceptably low” at less than 250 miles.

That’s why it was surprising when Tesla launched the vehicle in January with 244 miles of range, but now it looks like Tesla is backing out of the move.

Tesla has been known to have a few “off-the-menu” items that are not listed on its online configurators, but those generally get phased out.

After launching the Model 3 Standard Range at $35,000, Tesla quickly made it off menu, and recently, we reported that Tesla stopped selling the trim with the refresh version of the Model 3.

Electrek’s Take

I mean what is happening? The range is not enough. Meh, let’s launch the vehicle anyway. Oh, you know what, I’m not sure anymore, let’s pull it.

Tesla has always been hard to follow when it comes to pricing and trims, but that’s a whole new level.

Personally, I think 244 miles of range is fine. Plenty of people would be happy with that at $40,000 before incentives, especially in places with mild climates.

In colder climates, it might be worth paying the extra $6,000 to get a bigger battery pack and dual motors.

Generally, I am not a fan of a vehicle having too many trim options, but that’s obviously not the case with Model Y with two “official” options at the moment.

I think it could certainly use a Standard Range option and preferably not off menu.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

