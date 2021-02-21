Tesla stops taking orders for cheapest Model Y in hard to follow updates

Tesla has stopped taking orders for the cheapest version of the Model Y electric SUV and removed it from its online configurator just a month into launching the vehicle.

The change comes amid broader pricing and configurator changes that are becoming hard to follow.

Last month, Tesla launched a new Model Y Standard Range RWD with 244 miles of range.

The launch was surprising considering CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla won’t produce the version of the Model Y because he said that the range would be “unacceptably low” at less than 250 miles.

Tesla released the version of the vehicle with an EPA estimated range of 244 miles and a starting price of $42,000.

Last week, the automaker surprised again by reducing the price of the new base version of the Model Y by $2,000 just a month after launching it.

The price change was part of a broader pricing update throughout the Model 3 and Model Y lineup.

Now just a few days later, Tesla confuses all of us by stopping to take orders for the new Model Y Standard Range RWD and removing it altogether from its online configurator:

As usual, Tesla didn’t communicate any reason behind this sudden change in the Model Y lineup.

The Model Y Standard Range has also disappeared from Tesla’s Canadian online configurator.

Along with the removal of the base version of the Model Y, Tesla also reduced the price of the Model Y Long Range AWD by $1,000 to $48,990.

That version of the electric SUV, which is now becoming the base version, was the only one not to receive a price change in the update last week.

Electrek’s Take

These moves from Tesla are hard to follow.

It’s unclear if the Model Y Standard Range is now canceled altogether or if Tesla is pausing taking orders for the version of the electric SUV.

As we previously reported, we thought it was a great move by Tesla to launch the vehicle and that despite Elon’s previous comment about the version of the Model Y, we thought it would sell like hotcakes.

Now it is gone. At least for now.

We have to keep in mind that all those price changes in the US are coming amid the increasing possibility that the federal government is going to bring back the tax credit for Tesla buyers, which could be greatly affecting Tesla’s sales in the market until we have more clarity on the situation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.