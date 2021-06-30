It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at multiple Greenworks electric blower and mower deals, which offer up to 37% in savings. Plus, there’s discounts on portable power stations and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Kick gas + oil to the curb with a Greenworks electric blower deal at up to 37% off from $32

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks 40V Electric Blower priced from $31.99 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay at least $51 at Amazon for this same blower and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Delivering up to 150 MPH wind, this is perfect to clean up after a long day of yard work. Of course, since it’s electric, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil here as it’s run off of the 40V Greenworks battery platform. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bolster your lawn kit with more Greenworks 80V deals at up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Greenworks outdoor tools. You can now score the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $349.30 shipped. Regularly up to $499, today’s offer is up to $150 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the included 4Ah battery and charger that’s compatible with other Greenworks gear as well, you’re looking at 60 minutes of wireless mowing time on a single charge. A brushless motor is joined by the 3-in-1 mulching system with a rear bag and side discharge along with a 7-position single lever height adjustment. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More Greenworks Gold Box deals right here.

Power your campsite with ROCKPALS’ 1,048Wh portable battery station at its first discount of $120 off

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a deal on its Portable Power Station 1000W for $779.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is a $120 discount from its $900 normal going rate and marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked. This portable power station deal features a 1,048Wh capacity with four 110V grounded AC outputs to handle anything you decide to plug in.There are eight 3.1A USB-A ports, two QuickCharge 3.0 hookups, and dual 18W USB-C plugs here. This is more than enough to power your entire campsite at one time. Plus, it can be recharged via your car, home, or even solar panels. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also seeing a deal on the smaller ROCKPALS Portable Power Station 500W on sale for $349.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is an $80 discount and is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While it ditches the larger 1,048Wh capacity for a 520Wh rating, you’ll find many similarities. There are two 110V grounded outputs as well as three USB-A plugs and an 18W USB-C hookup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Macwheel’s 26-inch e-bike deal lets you ride around town without gas or oil at $600

The official Macwheel Amazon storefront is offering its 26-inch Electric Bike for $599.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. At a $100 discount from its normal going rate, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Featuring the ability to ride at up to 15.5 MPH for a maximum of 25 miles before it’s time to recharge, this e-bike deal will get you around town this summer without any gas or oil. That’s right, you’ll never need to fill up the tank on this e-bike or even add oil while riding. It functions entirely off a rechargeable battery and electric motor, which is both quiet, efficient, and economical. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop.

New green e-bike deals + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, than there’s no better way to experience it than on an e-bike or electric you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deals in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest deals and sale will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deals above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.