Core Development Group to implement over 15,000 EV chargers throughout US

Renewable energy provider Core Development Group has announced a contract to design, implement, and maintain over 15,000 EV chargers throughout the US. The portfolio of this new agreement promises 100 to 500 chargers per site.

Core Development Group describes itself as “a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey Engineering Procurement and Construction services for commercial, government, and utility-scale installations.”

The company specializes in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and handles all aspects of renewable energy implementation, from planning and construction to operation and maintenance. This includes other forms of renewables, such as solar panels.

With Core Development Group’s latest announcement, it looks to use this contract opportunity to expand its presence in EV chargers as well.

A solar carport implemented by Core Development Group / Source: Core Development Group

Core Development Group to grow EV chargers in US

In a quick press release from the company this morning, Core Development Group has a signed contract for an estimated 15,000 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the US.

Per the terms of the contract, the energy development company will be responsible for the design and development of these EV charging stations. This includes system installations, operation, and maintenance moving forward. Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group, shared his thoughts:

We are honored and elated to have the opportunity to design and develop such a large fleet portfolio of EV charging stations. This contract is indicative of the hard work and dedication of our team over the past couple of years to cement Core’s position as the preeminent developer of EV charging stations in the US.

We reached out to the company for more details of this deal and were told that due to the nature of the contract, the EV charger provider was unable to name the client at this time. However, we were told that it is a national company.

Core Development Group has previously installed roughly 800 EV charging stations and has 1,000 more in the design and development stage, separate from those promised in its new mystery contract.

Electrek‘s take

This is a mighty tall order from an energy development company with relatively light experience in EV charger installations, compared to some of the competitors out there. In reality, this contract is over 15 times greater than its total installations to date.

Core Development Group is a new company on Electrek’s radar, and its lack of details around its contract with a “national company” only fuels more curiosity… amongst reasonable incertitude.

In looking at the company’s website, its other strengths appear to lie in solar roofs and carports, which begs the question of whether that was a sweetener in the terms of this large US contract.

In speaking again with a company spokesperson, solar implementation is not necessarily off the table, but “there has been no determination on whether or not to integrate them into any of the sites.”

Wishing them all the best on their upcoming project, as it’s always welcomed news involving more EV chargers in the US. At this point, however, this is a “believe it when we see it” situation, given the lack of clear details or project timeline available to the public.

