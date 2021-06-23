After a successful Prime Day deal extravaganza, we’re back with the best New Green Deals for you to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a selection of hoverboard and electric scooter deals priced from $175. Plus, there’s discounts on smart thermostats and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Woot discounts a wide variety of electric scooter + hoverboard deals from just $175 to let you ride around town this summer

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of electric scooter and hoverboard deals priced from $175 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite from the sale is the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter, which is down to $629.99 right now. Normally between $770 and $800, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2021, though last year we did see it fall to $500 twice. This scooter delivers dual batteries and an upgraded motor for up to 28 miles of range on a single charge. It can hit a top speed of 19 MPH, as well, making quick work of smaller trips. Once you arrive, the 1-step folding system is a breeze to collapse is, allowing you to easily transport it. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,300 happy riders. There’s plenty more on sale at Woot, so be sure to give this page a look.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status.

Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter deal travels for up to 45 miles on a single charge at low of $120 off

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter at $699 $679.99 shipped for Prime members with the discount reflecting at checkout. Today’s discount shaves $120 off the normal going rate of $800 and beats our last mention, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this G-series of Gotrax scooters delivers a high-performance 350W motor, allowing you to travel at up to 20 MPH. This scooter is a great choice for commuters, as well, since it can go for up to 45 miles on a single charge, depending on weather conditions and how fast you’re riding. That’s plenty to get you to work and back home without having to plug-in during the day. Plus, the 1-step folding system makes it simple to collapse and carry after your commute. It also has both electric anti-lock and disk brakes to keep you safe while riding around. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

