The Juiced Scorpion e-bike is a great way to get around town with 45+ mile range at a low of $300 off

For Prime Day, Juiced is offering deals on its its Scorpion and Scrambler e-bikes for $1,599 shipped each with the code PRIME100 at checkout. Our favorite is the Scorpion, which is $300 off its normal $1,899 normal going rate, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this e-bike features a more moped style and offers an “industry-leading” 52V battery and “massive” 750W motor. There’s functional accessories like fenders and a rear rack, allowing you to cruise around town with ease. Speaking of traveling, you’ll find up to 45+ miles of range available here, and it can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH. Learn more in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more new green deals that we’ve found.

Save money on your electric bill by switching to LED bulbs

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Sylvania LED bulbs and fixtures at up to 50% off. You’ll find deals from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 here, making today a great day to finally convert from incandescent lighting to LED. Our favorite discount is the 24-pack of 60W/9W LED Bulbs for $14.69 from its normal rate of $21. This makes the bulbs just $0.60 each or so, which is among the best pricing that we’ve ever tracked.

Switching to LED saves you in quite a few ways. The first is obvious. While outputting 760-lumens, which used to require a 60W bulb, these lights only take up 9W of electricity. That’s a reduction of nearly 80% in power usage, meaning that if you convert your home from standard incandescent lighting to LED, your electric bill could be cut in half. Another benefit that many don’t consider is the fact that LED bulbs output far less heat than traditional lighting alternatives, meaning that your A/C system won’t have to work as hard to keep your home cool this summer.

ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198 (Save $51)

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $198 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $51 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the lowest price of the year. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, and more now up to 37% off from $88

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric lawn tools starting at $88 shipped. While you’ll find everything from string trimmers to leaf blowers, our top pick is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Electric Mower at $279. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while marking the best price since the holiday season last year. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advatage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongisde being able to run for 70 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head to our roundup for more.

Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls by $53 for Prime Day to $125

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3001) for $125 shipped. Normally up to $178 on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest new condition price that we’ve tracked in 2021. You’ll find that it uses a powerful 1800W/14.5A motor to deliver up to 2030 PSI and 1.76GPM of water onto whatever surface you aim it at. Whether you’re using the 40-degree nozzle or the soap soaker, there are five total tips to choose from so you know that you’ll have the right tool for the job. There’s also an onboard detergent tank that allows you to help deliver extra cleaning power when needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

