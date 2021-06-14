Xos announces new ‘Powered by Xos’ powertrain division to serve specialty vehicles

Electric mobility company Xos, Inc. has announced a new powertrain division called “Powered by Xos” to provide, design, and integrate its own technology for other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Contrary to other Xos ventures, Powered by Xos will focus on off-highway vehicles, including commercial and industrial applications such as heavy-duty forklifts.

Xos, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based company focused on manufacturing fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles like semi-trucks. The company recently announced a planned business combination with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corporation ($NGAC), which it plans to close in the third quarter of this year.

Xos’ first product was a fully electric semi called the ET-One. Recent customers deploying Xos class 6 vehicles include UPS and cash-in-transit company Loomis. With the announcement of Powered by Xos, however, the company looks to expand the reach of its powertrain technology outside of trucks and into the specialty vehicles of other OEMs.

Powered by Xos

In a recent press release, Xos Inc. officially announced the establishment of Powered by Xos, which will be led by industry veteran Brett Wilson, who spent over 15 years at Cummins. Wilson, Director of Powertrain Sales at Xos, elaborates:

I am thrilled to join the Xos team at this pivotal moment for electric mobility, and am particularly proud to join a team dedicated to providing intelligent mobility solutions to advance the electrification of industrial equipment. At Xos, we purpose-designed and built battery electric technology specifically for commercial and industrial applications, ensuring the technology is tailored to their unique use cases. With Powered by Xos, we’re excited to broaden the reach of our technology by offering it to other OEMs interested in transitioning to electric powertrains.

The new powertrain division will provide customers with powertrain offerings that include high voltage batteries, power distribution, battery management systems, system controls, inverters, electric traction motors, and auxiliary drive systems. Services will also include design and integration services for OEMs to help other companies accelerate their electrification processes.

A Wiggins eBull high-capacity forklift, Powered by Xos

Wiggins Lift Co. one of the first to be Powered by Xos

One of the first orders came from heavy-duty forklift manufacturer Wiggins Lift Co., which totals 38 powertrain systems to be delivered this year. Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc., explains:

At Xos, we recognize that the technology we have developed initially for last-mile and back-to-base operations can be deployed to off-highway applications that are also ripe for electrification, like heavy-duty forklifts which have short routes and easy access to charging. Customers like Wiggins Lift Co. have validated Xos’ technology for the off-highway markets. We look forward to building the Powered by Xos business segment alongside our growing OEM platform, and are pleased to have Brett join our team to help fleets of all kinds go electric.

According to Xos Inc., it will continue developing commercial electric vehicles built on its proprietary X-Platform and X-Pack through its growing OEM division while simultaneously expanding its OEM customer base with the new Powered by Xos powertrain division.

You can view the video introducing Wiggins and its custom Xos powertrain here:

