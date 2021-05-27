Quick Charge Podcast: May 27, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck retractable solar bed cover revealed in patent
- Tesla Vision transition results in confusion over Autopilot safety features
- Tesla has doubled number of Powerwalls installed to 200,000 over the last year
- Electric car US tax credit proposed to $12,500, less for Tesla vehicles
- GM announces its next electric vehicle: a new Moon rover
- Rivian delays first deliveries of R1T electric pickup truck, starts contacting buyers
- Extreme E races at the Ocean X Prix in Senegal this weekend
- The UK registered 125% more EVs in 2020 than 2019 – but it has a long way to go
