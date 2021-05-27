Tesla Vision transition results in confusion over Autopilot safety features

- May. 27th 2021 10:48 am ET

0

Tesla’s transition to its Tesla Vision system without radar on new Model 3 and Model Y is resulting in confusion over the availability of Autopilot safety features as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) updates its safety report on those electric vehicles.

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla announced the transition to its “Tesla Vision” Autopilot without radar and it warned that it would result in limitations of some Autopilot features at first.

Tesla only mentioned limitations for Autosteer and Smart Summon.

The former is a standard feature and the latter is a feature available under Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package.

Using its Autopilot system, Tesla also delivers a lot of active safety features, like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

The automaker didn’t mention that those features would be affected by the update.

However, NHTSA updated its website for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y stating that several of those active safety features are not standard on new vehicles produced after the April 27, 2021, which coincides with the Tesla Vision transition:

Now there’s a lot of confusion on whether or not these features are actually available in new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y being produced.

Reuters first reported on the change on NHTSA’s website:

The agency said Tesla briefed NHTSA on the production change.

But NHTSA also said:

The agency said it “only includes check marks for the model production range for the vehicles tested.”

Therefore, it could simply be that NHTSA hasn’t tested the new version of those vehicles yet.

A comment from Tesla could clear up the situation, but the automaker doesn’t have a press relations department in the US anymore.

Electrek’s Take

This is a bit confusing.

You have Tesla saying one thing and NHTSA telling us another, but Tesla apparently briefed NHTSA on the change, so we are assuming Tesla knows more than we do.

If safety features are affected by the change, even if just temporary like with Autosteer, I think Tesla should have included it in the original announcement.

Either way, we will know soon enough, as Tesla starts delivering those vehicles to consumers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger