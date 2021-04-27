Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Could this be the electric car of 2021?

At a top secret location, Fully Charged were lucky enough drive something really special – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – and this hotly anticipated electric car certainly didn’t disappoint…

It looks uniquely gorgeous, it’s cool and smooth to drive, but it’s the sophisticated electronics and software that really make the Ioniq stand out. A clever inverter system allows you to boost charging, and the car even comes with a plug adaptor that you can charge pretty much anything from, including your house or another car!

Built as an EV and resembling a “hatchback on steroids,” the Ioniq 5 is extraordinary, and we’re confident it will be incredibly popular when it launches at the end of this year.

