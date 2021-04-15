Quick Charge Podcast: April 15, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla warns owners of a potential defect in their cars through in-car notification
- Tesla next-gen ‘Full Self-Driving’ is delayed to May-June, subscription coming next month
- Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan is now fully unveiled
- Mercedes-Benz EQS is impressive, but calling it a ‘Tesla Killer’ is insane
- Rivian follows Tesla into another business with the launch of ‘Rivian Insurance’
- Rivian R1T electric pickup truck fleet used in spaceship recovery by Blue Origin
- Volkswagen ramps up production to 600,000 battery systems per year
- AMPLY Power and UES partner to electrify V2G capable buses
- Washington State bans gas cars by 2030 – the earliest in the US
