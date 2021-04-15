Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan is now fully unveiled

After months of drip dropping information and teasers, Mercedes-Benz has now finally fully unveiled the EQS electric sedan, an ultra luxurious electric vehicle.

Last month, the German automaker unveiled the interior of the EQS along with the myriad of features and technology inside the vehicle.

Today, Mercedes-Benz is fully unveiling the vehicle:

“The EQS is the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ. With it, Mercedes-EQ is redefining this vehicle segment. The EQS is also the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. Fusing technology, design, functionality and connectivity, the EQS delights both drivers and passengers.”

Since we already have a ton of information about the vehicle from previous releases, the biggest thing that was unveiled today is the the final exterior production design.

Here’s a gallery of pictures of the Mercedes-Benz EQS production version:

The automaker has also confirmed the production specs of the electric sedan.

It is equipped with a massive 107.8 kWh battery pack that Mercedes-Benz claims will enable a range of up to 770 km (478 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

The vehicle is going to be available in two versions when it comes to the drivetrain.

The EQS 450+ is going to be the first version available and it is equipped with a single rear-wheel-drive 245 kW motor.

An all-wheel-drive with 385 kW of power output is going to be available later as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC.

Here’s are the key specs of the Mercedes-Benz EQS:

EQS 450+ EQS 580 4MATIC Drive system layout Rear-wheel All-wheel Electric motor(s) Model Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Max. powertrain output[10] kW 245 385 Max. torque transmission output Nm 568 855 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.2 4.3 Top speed[11] km/h 210 210 Battery energy content, usable (WLTP) kWh 107.8 107.8 Rated voltage Volts 396 396 Energy recovery capacity, max.[12] kW 186 290 On-board charger (standard/option) kW 11/22 11/22 Charging time[13] at wallbox or at public charging station (AC charging, 11/22 kW) h 10/5 10/5 Charging time[14] at a rapid charging station (DC) min 31 31 DC charging capacity, max. kW 200 200 DC charging in 15 minutes[15] (WLTP) km Up to 300 Up to 280 Combined fuel consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 20.4-15.7 21.8-17.4 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Combined fuel consumption (NEDC) kWh/100 km 19.1-16.0 20.0-16.9 CO 2 emissions (NEDC) g/km 0 0 Vehicle Length/width/height mm 5216/1926/1512 5216/1926/1512 Length/width/height (USA) mm 5265/1926/1513 5265/1926/1513 Track front/rear mm 1667/1682 1667/1682 Turning circle (with rear-axle steering 4.5°/10°) m 11.9/10.9 11.9/10.9 Boot capacity, VDA L 610-1770 610-1770 Weight in roadworthy condition[16] kg 2480 2585 Payload kg 465-545 475-550 Perm. gross vehicle weight kg 2945-3025 3060-3135 c d value from 0.20[17] 0.209

Mercedes-Benz EQS Price and Availability

The automaker hasn’t released US pricing for the electric sedan, but it is clearly a S-Class competitor and it is expected to be starting at over $100,000.

Mercedes-Benz EQS is coming to the US in the fall.

