Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan is now fully unveiled

After months of drip dropping information and teasers, Mercedes-Benz has now finally fully unveiled the EQS electric sedan, an ultra luxurious electric vehicle.
Last month, the German automaker unveiled the interior of the EQS along with the myriad of features and technology inside the vehicle.
Today, Mercedes-Benz is fully unveiling the vehicle:
“The EQS is the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ. With it, Mercedes-EQ is redefining this vehicle segment. The EQS is also the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. Fusing technology, design, functionality and connectivity, the EQS delights both drivers and passengers.”
Since we already have a ton of information about the vehicle from previous releases, the biggest thing that was unveiled today is the the final exterior production design.
Here’s a gallery of pictures of the Mercedes-Benz EQS production version:
The automaker has also confirmed the production specs of the electric sedan.
It is equipped with a massive 107.8 kWh battery pack that Mercedes-Benz claims will enable a range of up to 770 km (478 miles) on the WLTP cycle.
The vehicle is going to be available in two versions when it comes to the drivetrain.
The EQS 450+ is going to be the first version available and it is equipped with a single rear-wheel-drive 245 kW motor.
An all-wheel-drive with 385 kW of power output is going to be available later as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC.
Here’s are the key specs of the Mercedes-Benz EQS:
|EQS 450+
|EQS 580 4MATIC
|Drive system layout
|Rear-wheel
|All-wheel
|Electric motor(s)
|Model
|Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM)
|Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM)
|Max. powertrain output[10]
|kW
|245
|385
|Max. torque transmission output
|Nm
|568
|855
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|s
|6.2
|4.3
|Top speed[11]
|km/h
|210
|210
|Battery energy content, usable (WLTP)
|kWh
|107.8
|107.8
|Rated voltage
|Volts
|396
|396
|Energy recovery capacity, max.[12]
|kW
|186
|290
|On-board charger (standard/option)
|kW
|11/22
|11/22
|Charging time[13] at wallbox or at public charging station (AC charging, 11/22 kW)
|h
|10/5
|10/5
|Charging time[14] at a rapid charging station (DC)
|min
|31
|31
|DC charging capacity, max.
|kW
|200
|200
|DC charging in 15 minutes[15] (WLTP)
|km
|Up to 300
|Up to 280
|Combined fuel consumption (WLTP)
|kWh/100 km
|20.4-15.7
|21.8-17.4
|CO2 emissions (WLTP)
|g/km
|0
|0
|Combined fuel consumption (NEDC)
|kWh/100 km
|19.1-16.0
|20.0-16.9
|CO2 emissions (NEDC)
|g/km
|0
|0
|Vehicle
|Length/width/height
|mm
|5216/1926/1512
|5216/1926/1512
|Length/width/height (USA)
|mm
|5265/1926/1513
|5265/1926/1513
|Track front/rear
|mm
|1667/1682
|1667/1682
|Turning circle (with rear-axle steering 4.5°/10°)
|m
|11.9/10.9
|11.9/10.9
|Boot capacity, VDA
|L
|610-1770
|610-1770
|Weight in roadworthy condition[16]
|kg
|2480
|2585
|Payload
|kg
|465-545
|475-550
|Perm. gross vehicle weight
|kg
|2945-3025
|3060-3135
|cd value from
|0.20[17]
|0.209
Mercedes-Benz EQS Price and Availability
The automaker hasn’t released US pricing for the electric sedan, but it is clearly a S-Class competitor and it is expected to be starting at over $100,000.
Mercedes-Benz EQS is coming to the US in the fall.
