Mazda announces MX-30 EV coming to US market this fall

Mazda announced that its first-ever EV, the MX-30 crossover SUV, will be making its way to the US this fall. Beginning with dealerships in California, the battery-powered SUV will kick off an electrified fleet from Mazda that will also include a PHEV version of the MX-30 with a rotary generator. Previously, the all-electric MX-30 was exclusively available in Europe alone.

The Mazda MX-30 was first unveiled in 2019 at the Tokyo Motor Show as the first all-electric offering from the brand. Since then, it has quickly risen in popularity and was even in the top 10 best-selling in Europe for 2020. Previously, Mazda was one of the few automakers sitting back among a surge of EV implementation from competitors, claiming there simply wasn’t enough demand.

Mazda has since eaten its words, if only slightly. The MX-30 is the automaker’s only electric vehicle and so far has only been introduced in Europe. Last year, Mazda started selling the MX-30 in Japan, but with a mild-hybrid internal combustion engine drivetrain.

It seems that Mazda North America sees the potential of all electric SUV from the brand, especially after its quick sales in Europe. According to the press release from Mazda today, it plans to take a multi-solution approach to electrification in the US, starting with the MX-30. Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations, said:

The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models.

This crossover SUV will feature a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, plus a FWD electric powertrain providing an output of 107 kW (~144 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (~200 lb-ft). These are the exact same specs as the European version, so we know the MX-30 will be able to travel about 124 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined range).

Furthermore, the MX-30 can currently accelerate 0-62 mph in 9.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 87 mph. The crossover SUV will feature suicide style rear half doors like its (much) older sibling the RX-8. Mazda also claims the MX-30 will be able to charge from 20-80% in approximately 36 minutes via DCFC. Furthermore, today’s announcement mentions an upcoming partnership between Mazda North America and ChargePoint, although details will be revealed closer to the EV’s delivery this fall.

As for price – well, Mazda isn’t sharing that information yet, even though we asked ever so politely. Like the ChargePoint announcement, full details will be revealed closer to when US sales begin this fall.

Electrek‘s take

We can’t help but feel like Mazda still doesn’t truly believe in electric vehicles yet. Even in its press release, it spoke more about the hybrid versions and its rotary generator than the potential of its flagship BEV. That being said, Mazda may have not wanted to put too much focus on its less-than-competitive specs, especially pertaining to range.

The automaker has previously stated that it is deliberately using smaller batteries because it’s more environmentally responsible and, in a way, creates net zero emissions. Furthermore, it expects drivers to swap out this battery after 100,000 miles.

There was speculation that Mazda might implement a larger battery capacity for the MX-30 in the US, but that is clearly not the case. We will hopefully get more concrete details on pricing before fall so we can better weigh whether or not this sort of limited range is worth it in comparison to the market.

