GM gives first peek at GMC Hummer EV SUV version

GM has given everyone a first peek at the SUV version of the GMC Hummer EV, which will complement the previously unveiled pickup truck version.

As we reported earlier today, GM made some EV announcements at Barclay’s Automotive conference, including an acceleration of its EV plans with 30 new EVs by 2025.

At the event, the automaker gave glimpse of three prototypes in the background of the presentation.

We shared some images of a new Chevy electric pickup truck prototype.

Now, we also received a glimpse of the SUV version of the new GMC Hummer EV.

Last month, GM unveiled the GMC Hummer EV, a 350-mile electric pickup truck with an $80,000 starting price.

The company also confirmed that it will be available in an SUV version but didn’t unveil that until now at the event:

GM didn’t release any specific information about the vehicles in the background at the investor conference.

They were basically only teasing the prototypes.

While GM has released any new information about the Hummer EV SUV, it is expected to have similar specs and prices as the pickup truck version.

Here are the three main trims that GM plans to offer:

HUMMER EV2 (available spring 2024) HUMMER EV2X (available spring 2023) HUMMER EV3X (available fall 2022) MSRP: $79,995 MSRP: $89,995 MSRP: $99,995 250+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 800HP Includes standard equipment

Two-motor drive system Includes HUMMER EV2 standard equipment, plus: Adaptive Air RideExtract Mode2

4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk Includes HUMMER EV2X equipment, plus: Three-motor drive system

Torque Vectoring

Watts to Freedom

The vehicle is made possible thanks to GM’s Ultium battery and electric drivetrain technology.

