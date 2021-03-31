Quick Charge Podcast: March 31, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is going to hire over 10,000 people at Gigafactory Texas over next year, launches student worker effort
- Tesla (TSLA) could surprise with strong deliveries in Q1 despite production constraints
- Look behind the scenes at the Lucid Air assembly at AMP-1
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car to be used in self-driving robotaxi fleet on Lyft’s ride-hailing network
- Lexus unveils electric SUV concept that is ‘symbolic’ of its next-generation vehicles
- Volvo partners with Aurora to develop autonomous Class 8 trucks
- Optimus Ride and Polaris team up on fully autonomous GEM vehicles
- Here’s what’s in Biden’s $2T infrastructure plan about clean energy
- Biden proposes $174 billion investment in electric vehicles
- EGEB: Global megacities call for a ‘green recovery’ for public transport
