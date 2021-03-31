Look behind the scenes at the Lucid Air assembly at AMP-1

Lucid Motors has yet to offer a more specific timeline of when customers might see first deliveries of its flagship Air sedan. Despite some frustration, or perhaps impatience is a better word, the anticipation around the Lucid Air continues to swell. To stay on the top of people’s minds (and your home page), Lucid has released another behind-the-scenes look at its AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The video, which went live this morning, focuses on the assembly of the Lucid Air, showcasing all the protocols the EV goes through. It also focuses on the AMP-1 team at Lucid, offering a glimpse into the various departments within the factory and how they work together as one cohesive unit.

Lucid’s AMP-1 factory

The AMP-1 (Advanced Manufacturing Plant) is the first, purpose-built EV manufacturing site in North America. According to the automaker’s website, the factory design was implemented with a “future-ready” strategy in mind. According to Lucid’s VP of manufacturing, Peter Hochholdinger:

As we add new platforms and vehicles to our lineup, the planning that went into this facility ensures that we will always be able to keep up with growing customer demand for advanced electric vehicles.

Phase 1, which was completed last November, has begun production on the Air sedan. It can currently build 34,000 vehicles per year. Current assembly lines handle six jobs per hour, which comes out to one vehicle every 10 minutes.

An Air sedan rolling off the assembly line at AMP-1

Lucid has been sharing its AMP-1 factory one peak behind the curtain at a time since phase 1 completed. First, it shared footage of its paint shop. Then, we got a more extensive view of AMP-1 and updates from Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, about the status of Air deliveries.

That was mid-February and everything was on track according to Rawlinson. However, a couple weeks later, the automaker would announce that spring deliveries of the Air Dream Edition would be pushed toward sometime in the second half of 2021.

After announcing a trendy SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Group last month, Lucid felt it had the leeway to take its time to truly master its Air sedan at AMP-1 before delivering it. To keep the hype train going while customers continue to pace, Lucid has now released another behind-the-scenes video.

Assembling the Lucid Air

Instead of focusing on the AMP-1 facility as a whole, Lucid Motors has focused its latest video around the assembly of the Air sedan. We follow the EV from paint, through three zones of general assembly, all the way to quality control.

Additionally, the footage puts a spotlight on the teams making it happen behind all the prewritten benchmark updates from a CEO in a suit we are all used to. You can e-meet the teams and view the full Lucid Air assembly process at AMP-1 here:

Electrek‘s take

It’s always cool to get a glimpse inside the inner workings of any major manufacturer. Especially one as high tech and innovative as Lucid Motors. No matter how interesting this video is however, it’s still a bit of a fluff piece, distracting the public while it works feverishly to deliver.

Fans of the brand are going to tune in and watch the video above, but they’re not stupid. Lucid should know that the response isn’t going to be about the assembly process of the Lucid at all. Instead, the question on everyone’s minds is still, “when is the Lucid Air going to deliver?”

Unfortunately for Lucid, that cloud of a question is going to follow them until those Airs finally do leave AMP-1 and head to customers. That comes with building such an anticipated EV, especially since it’s the automaker’s first, too.

Good on Lucid for producing quality content regularly to keep consumers engaged in the brand. At this point however, I think people are more interested in driving a Lucid Air than seeing another video of one.

