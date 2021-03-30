Quick Charge Podcast: March 30, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Semi production line at new Nevada building is coming up with a goal of 5 electric trucks per week
- Tesla Semi: Elon Musk clarifies comment about battery cell supply affecting volume production
- Tesla and Toyota rumored to be partnering on electric SUV based on super weak report
- Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta navigate through the eye of the system in impressive video
- Kia unveils EV6 electric crossover: Ioniq 5 in a beautifully different package
- It’s not April Fools’ yet – VW will change its US name to ‘Voltswagen’ (U)
- Rivian and Lucid Motors sued by Illinois automotive dealers
- Electric vehicle spotlight (EVS): Magna International
- EGEB: This Tokyo facility converts sewage into clean hydrogen
