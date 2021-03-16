Quick Charge Podcast: March 16, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla lobbies for higher taxes on gas-powered vehicles in UK
- Tesla Autobidder is now managing over 1.2 GWh of energy storage
- Tesla learns from Model Y’s first winter, issues update with cold weather improvements
- Porsche follows Tesla’s Supercharger lead with its own private charging network
- Toyota teases its first electric SUV
- ElectraMeccanica confirms Mesa, Arizona, home to new assembly facility
- REE Automotive unveils new proprietary drive components
- Revolution REE? Reinventing the wheel for the World’s Automakers
- Voyage acquired by Cruise to advance self-driving services
- Here’s what’s coming in building-integrated solar (BIPV)’s future
- EGEB: US solar sets records in 2020, predicted to quadruple by 2030
