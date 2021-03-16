Porsche follows Tesla’s Supercharger lead with its own private charging network

In a move similar to Tesla’s Supercharger network, Porsche announced that it will build its own proprietary charging network for its customers.

When Tesla introduced the Model S in 2012, the automaker also launched its Supercharger network.

Unlike other automakers launching electric vehicles, Tesla didn’t want to rely on third-party public charging networks. Instead, it wanted to own the charging experience.

The move has proven extremely successful as the Supercharger network became one of Tesla’s biggest advantages, since it wasn’t designed for profit, but to optimize the Tesla ownership experience.

Tesla doesn’t necessarily consider the Supercharger network “private” since it is open to being used by other companies, but that has not yet happened.

While other automakers have also invested in charging infrastructure, most other networks are still run by third-party companies instead of automakers.

Now Porsche is following Tesla’s lead and announcing its own network to complement one of those third-party networks, Ionity, in Europe:

Porsche is planning its own fast-charging stations along the most important European major highways and motorways. These will offer customers a high-quality, brand-appropriate charging experience while complementing the Ionity network. A unique design will showcase the special character of the Porsche fast-charging stations to the outside world.

The German automaker says that each station will have “between six and 12 charging points with a charging capacity of 350 kW and more.”

Similar to what Tesla is doing at some of its Supercharger stations, Porsche will also have lounge areas at some self-service facilities.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume commented on the new charging infrastructure effort:

“An important prerequisite for electromobility is fast and convenient charging,” says Blume. “That is why we are currently working on the details of a concept for our own fast-charging stations. We will select attractive locations for these in order to offer our customers the most comfortable and fastest long-distance travel experience possible.”

The automaker didn’t offer a clear timeline for when the network will be deployed and if it will be expanded to North America, where Porsche Taycan customers rely on the Electrify America network.

