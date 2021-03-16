Tesla Autobidder is now managing over 1.2 GWh of energy storage

Autobidder, Tesla’s “cutting-edge” AI software to manage energy storage projects, is now managing over 1.2 GWh of energy capacity, according to a Tesla executive.

Last year, Electrek spotted a previously unknown new product from Tesla: Autobidder.

It’s a real-time trading and control platform for energy assets, like Tesla’s Powerpacks, Powerwalls, and Megapacks, optimized through machine learning to better use and more directly monetize the assets.

Tesla describes the platform:

“Autobidder provides independent power producers, utilities and capital partners the ability to autonomously monetize battery assets. Autobidder is a real-time trading and control platform that provides value-based asset management and portfolio optimization, enabling owners and operators to configure operational strategies that maximize revenue according to their business objectives and risk preferences.”

The platform is being used at Tesla’s flagship energy storage project in South Australia known as the Tesla Big Battery, which has been known to provide impressive cost savings through grid services.

Tesla later launched Autobidder in Europe, and it is expected to use the platform, and its other grid service softwares, for several major energy storage projects underway in North America.

Last year, Tesla said that Autobidder had “hundreds of megawatt-hours of assets under management.”

Now we learn that they have surpassed the gigawatt-hour mark.

When it was revealed that Tesla was behind a secretive energy storage project in Texas last week, Rohan Ma, Tesla’s lead on Autobidder and other energy optimization products, commented on the project and revealed that Autobidder had now over 1.2 GWh of assets under management:

“With the Autobidder portfolio operating over 1.2 GWh in 2021, we’re pumped to be launching in Texas this summer.”

Ma seems to imply that this project going on the Texas electric grid is also going to use Tesla Autobidder.

Now all Tesla energy storage projects are not being managed by Autobidder since Tesla deployed over 3 GWh of energy storage last year alone.

Ma’s team is also behind another lesser-known Tesla product called Opticaster:

“Opticaster is Tesla’s intelligent software designed to maximize economic benefits and sustainability objectives for distributed energy resources. As the fundamental machine learning and optimization engine for Tesla energy software, it forecasts and optimizes energy in real-time. Facility managers, business owners and renewable developers use Opticaster to reduce energy spend, increase renewable energy consumption and deliver clean power to the grid during times of need.”

Tesla claims that Opticaster has already “accumulated over a hundred million hours of operational experience, delivering tens of millions of dollars in value from opex savings and grid service revenue to thousands of Tesla customers globally.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.