Quick Charge Podcast: March 13, 2021

- Tesla removed drivers who weren’t paying attention from Full Self-Driving beta as it expands
- Spectacular Tesla Gigafactory Texas drone footage shows great progress
- Tesla is reportedly in talks to partner with Tata Motors for charging infrastructure in India
- Tesla’s giant stamping machine caught on fire at Fremont factory
- First look at 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Will you miss the X?
- Secretive new EV startup unveils interesting-looking $36,000 electric pickup truck
- EV startup Lightyear announces largest round of funding yet
- Nissan Leaf battery packs are ending up in robots helping to build electric cars
- Arizona utility offers customers $1,000 rebate to switch to electric cars
- EGEB: China leads the world in wind – and coal
