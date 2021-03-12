Spectacular Tesla Gigafactory Texas drone footage shows great progress

A new drone flyover of the Tesla Gigafactory Texas construction site shows some great progress in completing the giant factory.

It’s hard to overstate just how massive a project Tesla Gigafactory Texas is.

In mid-2020, Tesla announced a deal to build a brand-new factory in Austin, where it bought a 2,000-acre piece of land.

At first, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there.

However, we reported that Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it “Gigafactory Texas.”

The automaker plans to produce Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi at Gigafactory Texas.

Construction started in July 2020, and the automaker plans to achieve “first completion” in May 2021 with production expected to start shortly after.

Tesla also plans to establish battery cell production at the factory and make it an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

Several people have been doing regular drone flyovers of the construction site to track progress.

A new drone flyover from Jeff Roberts give us a spectacular 20-minute look at the project, which is starting to take shape nicely:

The video gives us a good idea of the scale of the project. The video was filmed yesterday in a single day, and you can see hundreds of workers busy in many different places onsite.

Some are building steel structures, others are closing in the walls, some are adding new foundations to keep growing the buildings, and we even see more land being graded for future expansions at the site.

Last month, Tesla started moving machinery into the factory, including what appeared to be a large number of robots.

Yesterday, Roberts captured footage of large new equipment going into the factory with markings reading “top coat” – leading people to believe that it is equipment for Tesla’s paint shop at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla hasn’t disclosed a clear timeline to start Model Y production at the factory, but it is starting to hire production employees in preparation.

