Secretive new EV startup unveils interesting-looking $36,000 electric pickup truck

A secretive new company called Alpha Motor unveiled an interesting-looking electric pickup truck.

While the vehicle may serve as an interesting design concept, I wouldn’t hold my breath to see it enter production.

Alpha Motor

The success of Tesla has led to many electric vehicle startups launching around the world.

Some are more serious than others, and sometimes it can be hard to differentiate them.

Alpha Motor is the latest one to enter the space.

They came on the scene late last year with the unveiling of a retro-looking all-electric vehicle that scored some coverage in auto publications like Motortrend, but no one seemed to know anything about them.

The company describes itself on its website:

“Alpha is established by experts in automotive, IT, and finance industries with over 100 years of combined experience. The experience and execution track record of Alpha’s leadership empowers the company with refined technical capabilities in electric vehicle development. The company’s stated mission is to Accelerate Innovation for Humanity, an initiative to responsibly design, engineer, and manufacture consumer-friendly electric vehicles.”

While that sounds good, they don’t list any actual person behind the company or employee.

A LinkedIn search of Alpha Motor shows two people working there. One of them going by Kevin L. with no other listed work experience and the other Lawrence Eric Go, a California-based copywriter in charge of writing press releases for Alpha Motor.

Go previously did the same thing for Neuron EV, another dubious California-based EV startup that seems to have disappeared after unveiling concepts back in 2019, including a Tesla Semi clone.

I pulled up Alpha’s business registrations in California and Delaware and found that it first listed someone named “Michael A. Smith” as its CEO in an original filling in October 2020, and then they updated it in January to name a Kevin Lee as CEO with offices in Irvine.

As you can imagine, it’s hard to narrow down who those people actually are with those extremely common names.

The Alpha Motor Electric Wolf

Now they unveiled another vehicle that is making the rounds in auto publications: the new Electric Wolf, a two-door electric pickup truck.

The vehicle features an interesting design that we haven’t seen in electric pickup trucks yet:

The company is claiming somewhat reasonable specs for the electric pickup truck:

PERFORMANCE RANGE – 250-275+ miles | DRIVE – Dual Motor 4WD, Single Motor FWD Drive | ACCELERATION – 6.2s 0-60mph | TOWING CAPACITY – 1360kg (3000lbs) | Rapid Charger | Battery Cooler and Heater EXTERIOR LENGTH – 4765mm (188in) | WIDTH – 1930mm (76in) | HEIGHT – 1685mm (66in) | TRUCK BED – 1652mm (65in) LENGTH X 1490mm (59in) WIDTH X 397mm (16in) DEPTH | WHEELS – 16”-18” | LED Signature Headlights | Daytime Running Lights INTERIOR SEATING – 2 Passengers | CARGO – 34.5 cu ft | Digital Display For Driver | Wide Format Center Display | Premium Seat and Trim Material | Bluetooth Connectivity | Premium Sound System But at $36,000 before incentives, the price is quite aggressive for a new company.

Electrek‘s take

I actually like the electric pickup truck design, but as you can imagine, I am highly suspicious of this company.

It’s hard to find any information about them, and the only solid link to anything I found is to Neuron EV, which is another shady EV startup.

Therefore, I wouldn’t get my hopes up about them until they can show a real team and something concrete.

I thought I’d share since most other publications are just sharing their press releases without looking much into the company.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.