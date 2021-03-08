GM releases new Hummer EV electric pickup testing footage, announces SUV version unveil

GM has released new footage of the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup’s winter testing, and it announced the unveiling of the SUV version of the electric vehicle.

In October 2020, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000.

The automaker plans to bring the vehicle to production rather quickly within just a year of the original unveiling, but it is going to start with a lower volume and more expensive version.

With the quick turnaround to production, GM has been releasing test footage to show progress.

Today, GM released a video of the GMC Hummer EV being tested in sub-zero temperatures:

The automaker wrote about the status of the electric vehicle’s test program:

“Winter testing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where the GMC HUMMER EV team put this supertruck through its paces in sub-zero temperatures on various slippery surfaces, including snow, ice, steep and split-mu grades. Key tests include integrating its powerful all-wheel drive torque distribution with the traction control system, as well as calibrating and testing the electronic stability control system.”

Furthermore, GM also announced the unveiling of the SUV version of the Hummer EV coming next month:

“On April 3, 2021, tune into gmc.com at 5 p.m. EDT or the NCAA Final Four as GMC reveals the next chapter in its story – the GMC HUMMER EV SUV. Reservations will open for customers on that same date.”

During an investor conference last year, GM gave a sneak peek of the Hummer EV SUV.

Unsurprisingly, the SUV version looks extremely similar to the pickup version, like it did for the original Hummer.

The Hummer EV SUV is not expected to go into production until next year when cheaper versions of the pickup truck version also go into production.

