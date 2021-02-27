Quick Charge Podcast: February 27, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk says Tesla is shifting more electric cars to LFP batteries over nickel supply concerns
- Elon Musk confirms ‘high demand’ for updated Tesla Model S/X, factory restarts after parts shortage
- Rivian tests R1T electric pickup in sub-zero temperatures
- Lordstown Motors reveals Endurance race truck rendering for San Felipe 250
- Rivian Adventure Network charging stations revealed with higher capacity than expected
- Lucid Motors pushes back first Air deliveries to second half of 2021
- This weird little $4,000 electric car is the only one outselling Tesla in China
- Postmaster General commits to only 10% of new USPS fleet going fully-electric
- An even more generous electric car federal tax credit reform is being proposed
- Consumer Reports launches a Green Choice car rating system
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.