Rivian Adventure Network charging stations revealed with higher capacity than expected

The specs of the Rivian Adventure Network, the electric pickup truck startup’s upcoming charging network, have been revealed with a higher capacity than expected.

Last year, Electrek revealed that Rivian is working on its own electric car charging network called the “Rivian Adventure Network” and it is hiring people who worked on Tesla’s Supercharger network to build it.

We learned that for the “adventure” aspect of the network, Rivian will first target offroading pit stops, national parks, and RV parks.

Rivian’s electric vehicles, starting with the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV, are going to be equipped with CCS ports, and therefore, they are going to be able to utilize growing third-party charging networks in the US, like EVgo and Electrify America.

But the company is taking an approach similar to Tesla and doesn’t want to solely rely on existing infrastructure.

Considering Rivian is marketing its vehicles as “adventure vehicles,” the company plans to build its own networks in strategic locations to help customers take its vehicles on adventures.

For example, Rivian is planning for one of its first Rivian Adventure Network charging stations to be located in Salida, Colorado, which is not located on a popular traveling route, but it is a location known for outdoor activities.

When Rivian first unveiled the R1T electric pickup, they were talking about a charge rate of up to 160kW at fast-charging stations and an 11kW onboard charger for level 2 charging.

Now the specs of the Rivian Adventure Network have leaked as part of the application to install the station in Salida (via Rivian Forums):

The documents shows a 300 kW fast-charging capacity for the charging station.

While the total power output of the charging station doesn’t necessarily mean that it was what the vehicles can take, it is a good sign that they are planning for up to 300 kW.

Rivian is expected to start deliveries of the R1T electric pickup truck in June. You can learn more about the truck here.

