Quick Charge Podcast: February 25, 2021

- Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under SEC investigation over Dogecoin tweets
- Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell to be produced at LG Korean factory
- Tesla shuts down Model 3 production line for 2 weeks amid chip shortage
- Hyundai announces Kona, Ioniq, and Bus battery replacements
- Polestar 2 now available for test drives in select cities
- Lion Electric to bring zero-emission school buses to California’s largest district
- This breakthrough may revolutionize lithium-sulfur batteries
- EGEB: The state of Mississippi gets its very first wind farm
- Why global finance reform is crucial for green energy and climate action.
- Honda E-Cubs – How many could we convert to electric?
