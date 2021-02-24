Volcon ePowersports is barely a few months old, but that hasn’t stopped the new e-mobility startup company from sealing its first partnership south of the equator and beginning international sales.

In an announcement made earlier this morning, the Texas based startup Volcon shared details regarding its new partnership with Accelera International.

The partnership will help Volcon sell its electric powersports vehicles in Latin America.

Volcon declared that effective immediately, the company would begin marketing and sales activities in Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean.

The first vehicle likely to join the fiesta is the Volcon Grunt, a fat tire off-road electric motorcycle that Volcon expects to begin producing later this spring.

As Volcon CEO Andrew Leisner explained:

The Volcon Grunt and the other electric, off-road Volcon products lend themselves well to the terrain, needs and recreation of Central and South American countries as well as the Caribbean. We’ve received strong interest from all over the world from potential importers due to Volcon’s ability to navigate rough, rain-soaked dirt roads, explore in an eco-friendly fashion, or for resort-rental fun. This strategic partnership with Accelera is the first phase of our international expansion plans that will help us bring the fun and utility of Volcon vehicles to Latin America.

Accelera’s sales director Cristian Liani expanded further:

Volcon is disrupting the powersports industry with their one of a kind, fully electric off-road trail bikes and their upcoming 4-wheel electric vehicle line-up. The future of powersports is undoubtedly electric and we believe that Volcon is the company that will lead this charge. We are incredibly excited to partner with Volcon in introducing the most advanced off-road electric vehicles to South America and the Caribbean.

The Volcon Grunt electric motorcycle is powered by a 50 hp (37 kW) electric motor. The bike can lay down 75 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque at its comically wide yet awesome-looking fat tires.

The Grunt features a top speed of 60 mph (97 km) and gets up to that speed quickly in just six seconds.

With a maximum rated range of 100 miles (160 km), the Grunt is likely to be able to play for hours, depending on the type of riding you’ll ask from it.

Deliveries for the $5,999 Grunt are expected to begin this spring.

For younger riders, Volcon recently unveiled a smaller version of the Grunt known as the Runt. The Volcon Runt has a top speed of 35 mph (56 km/h) and a maximum range of 35 miles (56 km).

The company also has another pair of electric vehicles in the works, the two-seater Stag and four-seater Beast UTVs.

Volcon expects the Stag to become available later this year, but the larger Beast won’t be ready until spring 2022.

As Volcon races ahead in the electric powersports industry, other companies are trying to catch up.

Polaris recently announced a partnership with Zero Motorcycles to build electric powersports vehicles using shared technology.

We haven’t seen any indication of what types of electric vehicles Polaris may offer yet, but the company could be some of the stiffest electric competition for Volcon in the near future.

