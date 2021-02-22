Quick Charge Podcast: February 22, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Solar Roof coming to Canada and Europe as soon as this year, says Elon Musk
- Tesla Model Y Standard Range is still available ‘off menu,’ but Elon Musk doesn’t like the range
- Tesla stops taking orders for cheapest Model Y in hard-to-follow updates
- Tesla Sentry captures woman running after Model 3 mid-summon thinking it was a runaway car
- Tesla’s new world’s-largest battery is showing progress in drone flyover
- Electric vehicle companies you may not know: Canoo
- Watch Rivian test its R1T electric pickup ahead of deliveries
- Montague launches M-E1 full-size electric commuter bike that folds in half
