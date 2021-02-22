Watch Rivian test its R1T electric pickup ahead of deliveries

Rivian is just a few months away from delivering the first all-electric pickup trucks in the US, and it started releasing a lot of footage of its electric vehicles during testing.

The Rivian R1T is likely one of the most anticipated vehicles set to go into production this year.

It was one of the very first serious electric pickup truck programs to be unveiled, and many industry watchers are regarding it as a more “normal pickup” electric alternative to the Tesla Cybertruck.

Last year, Rivian unveiled the final production specs, features, and price for the R1T ahead of the launch this summer.

The first deliveries are planned for June, and many people think it should be the first electric pickup truck to launch in the US.

When the oddmakers and sports bet people got involved, they gave the best odds to Rivian in the electric pickup truck race.

Now just a few months away from the start of production, Rivian is getting the fan base excited with a lot of footage of the pre-production prototypes being tested:

Deliveries begin this June. In the meantime… pic.twitter.com/BsihoqLIVN — Rivian (@Rivian) February 19, 2021

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has also been personally testing the electric vehicles and released some cool footage on Twitter:

Here you can see the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck handling some steep grades both going up and down:

In this latest video released yesterday, we get a good look at the center display and an interesting navigation screen:

Rivian has confirmed that the R1T will now start at $67,500 for the base “Explore” version, which is coming in 2022, while the Launch Edition is going to start at $75,000, and it will arrive in June 2021.

All these vehicles are going to be available with Rivian’s mid-tier battery pack, which the company claims enables a range of over 300 miles.

When Rivian first unveiled its lineup, it said that its vehicles are going to be offered with 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh battery packs enabling “230+ miles, 300+ miles, and 400+ miles.”

The shorter range and longer range battery options are going to be made available later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.