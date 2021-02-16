Mercedes-Benz cancels launch of EQC electric SUV in the US

Mercedes-Benz has decided not to launch the EQC all-electric SUV in the US after delaying its launch by over a year.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first all-electric vehicle designed from the ground up to be electric by the German brand.

It is equipped with a battery pack with 80 kWh of usable capacity enabling over 200 miles of range.

The pack can be DC fast-charged at up to 110 kW charge, and the electric SUV was originally equipped with a 7.4 kW onboard charger that was later upgraded to 11 kW in the 2021 version.

The battery pack powers two asynchronous motors with a total capacity of 300 kW (408 hp). It can achieve a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph) and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds.

You can read our first drive impressions of the Mercedes-Benz EQC for more details.

Delayed and now canceled US launch

Mercedes-Benz first planned to launch EQC electric SUV in the US in 2020 after starting deliveries in Europe in 2019.

The electric SUV was going to start at $69,000 in the US before incentives.

However, the German automaker later pushed the launch to 2021 as it focused on prioritizing deliveries in Europe, where regulations force automakers to have a higher mix of electric vehicles in their total sales.

Now the automaker has decided to cancel altogether, at least for now, the idea of launching the EQC all-electric SUV in the US.

A Mercedes-Benz representative told Autoblog:

Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now.

The company didn’t explain what in this “comprehensive review of market developments” led them to decide not to bring the electric SUV to the US.

But the German automaker still plans to bring an all-electric vehicle to market in the US this year: the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The new electric sedan is expected to debut in the next few weeks, and it should be delivered later this year.

