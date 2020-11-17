Mercedes-Benz upgrades EQC electric SUV’s onboard charger to 11 kW

- Nov. 17th 2020 2:13 pm ET

0

Mercedes-Benz announced that it is upgrading the EQC 400 4MATIC, the German automaker’s electric SUV, with a new onboard charger now capable of charging at up to 11 kW.

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz’ first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up.

It is the first of several new all-electric vehicles from the famous German brand, including the EQA and EQS coming next year.

They are starting things slowly with the EQC, having hit a few challenges in its short life, including a recent recall and a delay in launching the electric SUV in the US.

While US buyers couldn’t get their hands on the EQC, now they will be able to have a better version of the vehicle when it goes on sale next year.

Mercedes-Benz announced today that it is upgrading the onboard charger with a new 11 kW capacity:

“With the EQC 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz put the first vehicle of the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand on the road, as the pioneer and milestone of the Ambition 2039 strategy. With a more powerful on-board charger with 11 kW, the EQC is now receiving a technological upgrade and can thus be charged at home much more quickly at the Wallbox and at public charging stations with alternating current.”

Previously, the vehicle was equipped with a 7.4 kW onboard charger.

The automaker believes that it would reduce the overnight charging time by about 2.5 hours:

This means that the 80 kWh battery can be charged in 7 hours 30 minutes from 10 to 100 percent SoC (state of charge), whereas it has previously taken 11 hours with a 7.4 kW charging capacity. 

When it comes to DC fast-charging, the EQC can take “up to 110 kW.”

If you want to learn more about the Mercedes-Benz EQC, you can check out my first drive review of the electric SUV from last year.

We expect to have a full review relatively soon as Mercedes-Benz prepares to launch the vehicle in the US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger