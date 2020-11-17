Mercedes-Benz upgrades EQC electric SUV’s onboard charger to 11 kW

Mercedes-Benz announced that it is upgrading the EQC 400 4MATIC, the German automaker’s electric SUV, with a new onboard charger now capable of charging at up to 11 kW.

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz’ first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up.

It is the first of several new all-electric vehicles from the famous German brand, including the EQA and EQS coming next year.

They are starting things slowly with the EQC, having hit a few challenges in its short life, including a recent recall and a delay in launching the electric SUV in the US.

While US buyers couldn’t get their hands on the EQC, now they will be able to have a better version of the vehicle when it goes on sale next year.

Mercedes-Benz announced today that it is upgrading the onboard charger with a new 11 kW capacity:

“With the EQC 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz put the first vehicle of the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand on the road, as the pioneer and milestone of the Ambition 2039 strategy. With a more powerful on-board charger with 11 kW, the EQC is now receiving a technological upgrade and can thus be charged at home much more quickly at the Wallbox and at public charging stations with alternating current.”

Previously, the vehicle was equipped with a 7.4 kW onboard charger.

The automaker believes that it would reduce the overnight charging time by about 2.5 hours:

This means that the 80 kWh battery can be charged in 7 hours 30 minutes from 10 to 100 percent SoC (state of charge), whereas it has previously taken 11 hours with a 7.4 kW charging capacity.

When it comes to DC fast-charging, the EQC can take “up to 110 kW.”

If you want to learn more about the Mercedes-Benz EQC, you can check out my first drive review of the electric SUV from last year.

We expect to have a full review relatively soon as Mercedes-Benz prepares to launch the vehicle in the US.

