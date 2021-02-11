FuroSystems has just unveiled the company’s latest urban commuter e-bike, the Aventa.

Fresh off a £750,000 funding round, the British electric mobility company FuroSystems is adding the lightweight Aventa to its lineup.

At just 16.5 kg (36 lb), the aluminum alloy e-bike is certainly on the lightweight end of the e-bike spectrum. While we’ve seen lighter e-bikes before, it usually takes a carbon frame to get below this level.

Three different Aventa models are available with frame-integrated Samsung batteries ranging from 281 Wh up to 504 Wh. In the highest-capacity configuration, FuroSystems claims a maximum range of 80 km (50 miles).

The Aventa is a pedal assist-only e-bike, and thus the lack of throttle helps it achieve higher autonomy figures when kept in the lowest pedal assist level.

Interestingly, FuroSystems also provided a full-power range of 55 km (34 miles). Very few companies provide range ratings in the highest pedal assist level, so this is a welcome deviation from the norm.

The bike is clearly designed for pedaling and sports a 9-speed Shimano transmission. There’s no torque sensor on this budget-priced e-bike, but the extra gears compared to many 7-speed e-bikes may help find favor among riders.

Hydraulic disc brakes are another upgrade compared to most other European e-bikes in this price range. The Aventa starts at £1,399 (approximately USD $1,935) and includes a free fender set and rear rack accessory package. FuroSystems compares the Aventa to other European e-bikes from Cowboy and VanMoof competing in a similar market, with the Aventa priced around £400 (USD $550) lower.

All three bikes offer sleek urban designs, integrated lighting, hidden cables, and frame-enclosed batteries.

And all three are also hamstrung by Europe’s strict e-bike laws, meaning the Aventa tops out at 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The Bafang-manufactured rear hub motor also gets the 250W-sticker treatment, though the company lists the motor as having a peak wattage of 500W.







A US-market version will be available later this year with a more powerful motor rating and a higher speed limit of 32 km/h (20 mph).

FuroSystems is also known for its carbon-fiber Furo X folding e-bike, which it positions as a cheaper alternative to fancier GoCycle and Brompton e-bikes, and which appears to have replaced the company’s previous eTura folding e-bike.

