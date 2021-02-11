UK-based FuroSystems launches new Aventa urban electric bicycle

- Feb. 11th 2021 8:04 am ET

0

FuroSystems has just unveiled the company’s latest urban commuter e-bike, the Aventa.

Fresh off a £750,000 funding round, the British electric mobility company FuroSystems is adding the lightweight Aventa to its lineup.

At just 16.5 kg (36 lb), the aluminum alloy e-bike is certainly on the lightweight end of the e-bike spectrum. While we’ve seen lighter e-bikes before, it usually takes a carbon frame to get below this level.

Three different Aventa models are available with frame-integrated Samsung batteries ranging from 281 Wh up to 504 Wh. In the highest-capacity configuration, FuroSystems claims a maximum range of 80 km (50 miles).

The Aventa is a pedal assist-only e-bike, and thus the lack of throttle helps it achieve higher autonomy figures when kept in the lowest pedal assist level.

Interestingly, FuroSystems also provided a full-power range of 55 km (34 miles). Very few companies provide range ratings in the highest pedal assist level, so this is a welcome deviation from the norm.

The bike is clearly designed for pedaling and sports a 9-speed Shimano transmission. There’s no torque sensor on this budget-priced e-bike, but the extra gears compared to many 7-speed e-bikes may help find favor among riders.

Hydraulic disc brakes are another upgrade compared to most other European e-bikes in this price range. The Aventa starts at £1,399 (approximately USD $1,935) and includes a free fender set and rear rack accessory package. FuroSystems compares the Aventa to other European e-bikes from Cowboy and VanMoof competing in a similar market, with the Aventa priced around £400 (USD $550) lower.

All three bikes offer sleek urban designs, integrated lighting, hidden cables, and frame-enclosed batteries.

And all three are also hamstrung by Europe’s strict e-bike laws, meaning the Aventa tops out at 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The Bafang-manufactured rear hub motor also gets the 250W-sticker treatment, though the company lists the motor as having a peak wattage of 500W.

A US-market version will be available later this year with a more powerful motor rating and a higher speed limit of 32 km/h (20 mph).

FuroSystems is also known for its carbon-fiber Furo X folding e-bike, which it positions as a cheaper alternative to fancier GoCycle and Brompton e-bikes, and which appears to have replaced the company’s previous eTura folding e-bike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

ebikes

ebikes

About the Author

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP e-bike sale

Lectric XP e-bike sale

Best $899 electric bike ever!
Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!