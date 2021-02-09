Quick Charge Podcast: February 9, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla will complete R&D center this year to design new $25,000 electric car
- Tesla is under scrutiny by regulators in China over battery fires, unexpected acceleration, and more
- Audi unveils 2022 e-tron GT – combining luxury and electric performance
- Lucid Motors reveals European deliveries will begin late 2021
- Kia accelerates electric transition plan with “11 model EV lineup with 7 dedicated EVs by 2026”
- Jeep teases new Wrangler all-electric BEV concept vehicle to be unveiled soon
- EGEB: Fossil fuels caused 1 out of 5 deaths in 2018, new study finds
- New E-BIKE act introduces 30% US federal tax credit for electric bicycle purchases
