Tesla is under scrutiny by regulators in China over battery fires, unexpected acceleration, and more

Tesla is getting more scrutiny from regulators in China, where some have concerns over battery fires, unexpected acceleration, and more.

Last year, Tesla butted heads with regulators in China over a Model S and Model X recall.

The automaker had to recall almost all Model S/Model X sent to China over a suspension issue, but it argued that it wasn’t necessary.

Now, Chinese regulators said that they recently met with the automaker to discuss concerns regarding battery fires, unexpected acceleration, and more (via Reuters):

“Chinese government officials have met representatives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc over reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates, a regulator said on Monday. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a social media post its officials, along with those from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Emergency Management, Cyberspace Administration and Ministry of Transportation, had met Tesla “recently”, without giving a date.”

The comment prompted Tesla to issue a response:

“We will strictly abide by Chinese laws and regulations and always respect consumer rights,”

The automaker also reportedly confirmed that it agreed to follow the guidances from the regulators.

When it comes to battery fires, a few battery fires involving Tesla vehicles hit the media in China last year.

Statistically, Tesla vehicles, or electric vehicles in general, are not catching on fire at a higher rate than gasoline-powered vehicles, but battery fires bring different concerns than gasoline fires – prompting regulators to focus more on the issue.

As for the “unexpected acceleration,” that’s also something that US regulators have been looking into regarding Tesla vehicles, and NHTSA recently concluded that all reported incidents involving Tesla vehicles “accelerating by themselves” were due to drivers using the wrong pedal.

