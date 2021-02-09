Audi unveils 2022 e-tron GT – combining luxury and electric performance

Audi has unveiled today the 2022 e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT: a performance electric sedan powered by the same platform as the Porsche Taycan.

Audi e-tron GT Design

The concept for the e-tron GT was unveiled back in 2018, and we have since seen it several times leading to the launch today, including in a product placement in an Avengers movie.

But the vehicle has evolved since the concept, and today, Audi is unveiling the production version of the new electric GT.

Audi writes about the design of the electric vehicle:

“Its classically beautiful design proportions are accentuated by large wheels, a wide track, , and long wheelbase – lower and wider than the Audi A7 while maintaining approximately the same length. Aesthetics arise from efficiency; an inverted Singleframe grille reinterprets honeycomb design elements, distinctive quattro blisters above each wheel, and a flat greenhouse with sloping roofline define e-tron GT design. Coupled with radiator and brake duct air inlets that can close when not needed to optimize aerodynamics, drag coefficient is a low 0.24, helping the e- tron GT move with efficiency in complement with its velocity.”

Here a gallery of pictures of the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT:

Here are some of the most important design highlights of the production version of the e-tron GT:

U.S. models will come to market with standard 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with gray accents; vehicles equipped with the performance package have 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with black accents; the RS e-tron GT comes with standard 20-inch 5-spoke AERO wheels or available 21-inch wheels

Standard for RS e-tron GT models is a lightweight, high-strength, five-layer carbon fiber reinforced plastic roof – a first for an Audi vehicle and a segment-exclusive feature

Available HD Matrix-design headlights with Audi laser light for greater high-beam visibility

Strongly chiseled lower doorsill lines that emphasize the battery pack as the car’s powerhouse and foundation

Inside, standard is a leather-free interior featuring recycled materials; Dinamica® and Alcantara come standard; Nappa leather is available

The “monoposto” cockpit angles the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touch response displays toward the driver

Standard is a full-circumference, flat-bottom steering wheel, wrapped in Alcantara; a perforated, leather-wrapped steering wheel and capacitive hands-on detection are available

Audi e-tron GT Powertrain

We already know a lot about the e-tron GT’s powertrain since it is based on the same platform and technology found in the Porsche Taycan.

Audi has done some of its own development and tuning on the vehicle to deliver a different feel and performance, but the two electric sedans are similar spec-wise.

It is equipped with a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 800-volt system capable of charging at 270 kW.

When it comes to he drivetrain, Audi describes what is in the e-tron GT:

“An element of performance the Audi e-tron GT shares with the world’s most thrilling roller coasters also contributes to its exhilarating performance: permanently excited magnets. Found in both the front and rear axles of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) are ideal for the e-tron GT thanks to the motors’ ample, instant torque from a standstill. The e-tron GT produces 175 kW (238 PS) at its front motor and 320 kW (435 PS) at its rear motor. The motors’ net combined output is 350 kW (476 PS) or up to 390 kW (530 PS) with overboost for 2.5 seconds with launch control and 630 Nm (464.7 lb- ft)of torque. This allows the e-tron GT to repeatedly accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds on the way to a top track speed of 152 mph.”

The RS e-tron GT has an even more powerful drivetrain that is even competitive with Audi’s flagship V10-powered R8 supercar.

Audi writes about the vehicle:

“The RS e-tron GT shares its front motor with the entry e-tron GT but has a more powerful rear motor, capable of producing outputs 335 kW (456 PS). Together, the motors in the RS e-tron GT produce a net 440 kW (598 PS) and up to 475 kW (646 PS) with overboost. Total system torque is 830 Nm (612.2 lb-ft). As a result, the RS e-tron GT can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a 155 mph top track speed. That places the acceleration of RS e-tron GT on par with the V10-powered Audi R8 supercar – all while generating zero direct emissions.”

One information we are missing is the EPA range of the e-tron GT. It will be released closer to launch, but Audi believes that it is going to achieve 238 miles for the e-tron GT and 232 miles for the RS e-tron GT.

Interestingly, the Taycan gets 201 miles on a single charge according to the EPA estimate, which is believed to be conservative by many in this case.

Audi e-tron GT Price and Availability

Audi is going to build the e-tron GT at the Böllinger Höfe factory, where the German automaker also builds the Audi R8 supercar.

The automaker says that both the 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT will arrive at US dealerships this summer.

More details regarding the different trims will be released closer to deliveries, but Audi has already released some pricing information:

Audi e-tron GT quattro Premium Plus: $99,900

Audi e-tron GT quattro Prestige: $107,100

Audi RS e-tron GT: $139,900

Those are MSRP prices, and the vehicle could get access to EV incentives.

