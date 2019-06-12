Watch Tesla Roadster’s special steering wheel in action

Tesla’s next-gen Roadster prototype had an outing this week and it gave us a rare look at the electric hypercar’s special steering wheel in action.

When Tesla unveiled the next-gen Roadster prototype back in 2017, it was equipped with a butterfly steering wheel.

Butterfly steering wheels are not street legal in most markets, but an engineer at the launch event said that the automaker aims to release it in the production version.

Last year, CEO Elon Musk said that the production design of the new Roadster will be better, especially in details’, but Tesla has historically released production vehicles that looked fairly close to their prototypes.

It is looking increasingly likely that the special steering wheel is going to make it to production.

Tesla brought the Roadster prototype to its shareholder’s meeting yesterday and it gave us a look at it being used (footage credit to Joshua Santos):

The Tesla employee was asked about how he likes the steering wheel and he admitted that it takes “some getting used to”.

It offers very little grip space and for the first time, we clearly see someone doing two rotations for a short turn.

Do you think Tesla will include the butterfly steering wheel in the production version of the new Roadster?

It’s still unclear when Tesla plans to bring the new Roadster to production at this point.

Tesla was first aiming to bring the vehicle to market in 2020, but Musk tempered expectations on timing recently and at Tesla’s shareholder’s meeting yesterday, he didn’t include the electric hypercar in Tesla’s product roadmap.

However, Tesla has been bringing the prototype to some events lately – giving us interesting looks at some of the Roadster’s features.

We recently saw Tesla give a first look at new Roadster’s back seats and door system without door handles.

