Quick Charge Podcast: December 22, 2020

- 2 Chainz is doing a Tesla Model 3 giveaway that could really benefit Tesla
- It appears Tesla’s first Hawaiian Supercharger will be on Larry Ellison’s 3,400-person island
- Tesla’s direct-sale loophole in Michigan is safe for now
- Ford releases impressive video of F-150 electric pickup prototype in the snow
- Controversial ‘Tesla clone’ Chinese EV startup Xpeng starts deliveries in Europe
- Interest in electric cars increases, but survey shows big shift in consumer thinking yet to happen
- EGEB: Trump administration cuts size of Arctic land for oil auction
- Pete Buttigieg wants to put ‘millions’ of electric cars on US roads
- Super Soco’s new teaser image implies brand’s first full-size electric motorcycle
