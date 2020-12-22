2 Chainz is doing a Tesla Model 3 giveaway that could really benefit Tesla

Famed rapper 2 Chainz is doing a Tesla Model 3 giveaway to encourage people to vote in the Senate runoff election in Georgia.

The runoff could be a gamechanger for many aspects of the governance of the country but also for Tesla itself.

Many factors contributed to Tesla’s recent surge in stock price, and the recent US election was one of them.

President-elect Joe Biden has been extremely positive on electric vehicles and has indicated his intention to incentivize the sale and domestic production of EVs.

This would help Tesla, which is one of only two automakers, along with GM, that reaches the threshold of 200,000 electric vehicles, resulting in buyers losing access to the only federal incentive to buy electric vehicles simply because they more aggressively pushed for electric vehicles.

Biden and the Democrats could remove the threshold and enable Tesla and GM electric vehicle buyers to get access back to the $7,500 federal tax credit or a new version of the incentive.

However, this would be hard to do without control of the senate, which is the only legislative branch that the Democrats don’t control yet, and it’s going to come down to the runoff election of two senate seats in Georgia.

The election takes place on January 5, and if the Democrats secure both seats, they would take control of the senate.

Several celebrities have launched efforts to improve voter turnout, and 2 Chainz had an intersting way to do it.

People signing up to request a mail-in ballot or check their voter registration through a Headcount campaign and pledge to vote will get a chance to win a Tesla Model 3.

Electrek’s Take

This is a full-circle giveaway since you both get a chance to win a Tesla and could also potentially really help Tesla.

Higher turnouts are helping Democrats, and I’m fairly confident that the Dems taking control of the Senate should greatly help Tesla in the US, which is an important market for the automaker and the broader electric vehicle adoption in the US.

There are things that the Biden administration can do without the Senate to help EV adoption, but I think the impact would be much greater with the Senate.

A Model 3 giveaway can’t hurt.

Of course, there are many other issues at play, but we are more focused on electric vehicles here.

