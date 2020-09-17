Ford releases F-150 electric pickup testing footage — showing impressive performance

Ford has released today new footage of its F-150 electric pickup prototype testing — showing the truck’s impressive performance.

Last year, Ford finally confirmed that it plans to bring an all-electric version of the F-150 to market.

Not much is known about the new electric version of the F-150.

Last summer, Ford released a video of an F-150 all-electric pickup prototype towing over 1 million lbs of train carts.

It gave us our best look at the new electric pickup truck to date.

Now, as part of the launch of the new 2021 F-150, a new generation of the truck, the automaker has released a new video of the prototype showing the towing and off-road capacity of the electric F-150:

The video again shows some impressive towing performance, including on high grade hills.

Without towing, it shows the electric pickup truck flying on a 60% grade hill.

Furthermore, the video seems to highlight the truck’s off-roading capacity — something that other electric pickup truck makers, like Rivian and GMC, have been trying to emphasize in their early marketing.

Last month, Ford started construction on a new factory for its electric F-150 pickup truck.

Today, they released the first image of the upcoming new factory located at the existing Ford site in Dearborn:

When confirming plans to launch an all-electric version of the F-150, Ford’s best-selling pickup truck, Darren Palmer, the head of Ford’s Team Edison, said that the automaker was aiming to bring the electric F-150 to market “before 2022.”

This would have put the vehicle in line with a series of new electric pickup trucks scheduled to come in “late 2021,” like Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV.

However, earlier this year, Ford confirmed that the production will start in 2022.

At the launch event for the new F-150 today, Ford added some detail — saying that the electric version will roll off the production line in Dearborn in mid-2022.

